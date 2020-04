BRIEF-Birks Group Announces Actions To Address Financial Impacts Of Covid-19

April 20 (Reuters) - Birks Group Inc:

* BIRKS GROUP ANNOUNCES ACTIONS TO ADDRESS FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* BIRKS GROUP - PANDEMIC HAS ADVERSELY IMPACTED, IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO IMPACT, CO’S OPERATIONS FOR AT LEAST AS LONG AS STORES REMAIN CLOSED

* STORES WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE IN ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES

* COMPANY HAS TEMPORARILY LAID OFF OVER 80% OF ITS EMPLOYEES WITHOUT PAY

* IMPLEMENTED TEMPORARY BASE SALARY REDUCTIONS OF 20% FOR ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* REDUCED ITS WORKWEEK BY 20% FOR MOST OF THOSE EMPLOYEES WHO REMAIN ACTIVE

* COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE HEALTH BENEFITS TO ITS EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY LAID OFF

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS ALSO TEMPORARILY REDUCED ITS COMPENSATION BY 20%

* TAKEN ACTIONS TO REDUCE ITS MARKETING EXPENSES BY APPROXIMATELY 57% FOR Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR 2021

* POSTPONED OVER $2.4 MILLION OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES THROUGH Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR 2021