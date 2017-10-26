FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Birks Group announces the closing of a new credit facility with Wells Fargo
October 26, 2017 / 1:34 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Birks Group announces the closing of a new credit facility with Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Birks Group Inc

* Birks Group announces the closing of a new credit facility with Wells Fargo replacing its former senior credit facilities

* Birks Group Inc - ‍signing of a Cad$85 million senior secured revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo Canada Corporation on October 23​

* Birks Group Inc - ‍new credit facility, which matures in oct 2022, replaces USD$110 million revolver credit facility, US$ 31.0 million term loan facility​

* Birks Group Inc - ‍new credit agreement also provides company with an option to increase total commitments under facility by up to Cad$13 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
