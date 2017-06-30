FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Birmingham Sports ‍acquires a company in Cambodia​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 30, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Birmingham Sports ‍acquires a company in Cambodia​

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd

* ‍Acquisition of entire issued share capital of a company in cambodia​

* Orchard Gold entered into equity share and purchase agreement

* Agreement at consideration of approximately US$9.7 million

* Pursuant to deal Orchard Gold has conditionally agreed to purchase Celestial Fame investments for about US$9.7 million

* ‍deep Blue and GRED entered into properties share purchase agreement ​

* ‍deep Blue agreed to purchase properties at aggregate consideration of approximately US$26.2 million​ Source text (bit.ly/2t8Yuj6) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.