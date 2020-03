March 10 (Reuters) - Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd :

* ON 6 MARCH BIRMINGHAM CITY FOOTBALL CLUB GOT DISCIPLINARY COMMISSION DECISION THAT CHARGE OF EFL AGAINST BCFC DISMISSED

* DISCIPLINARY COMMISSION'S DECISION MEANS THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER POINTS DEDUCTION, NO FURTHER PUNISHMENT FOR BCFC