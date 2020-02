Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd:

* BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LTD- REMAIN ON TRACK TO MEET FY20 OPERATING EBITDA GUIDANCE

* BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LTD- CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) DID NOT IMPACT OPERATIONS IN HY20

* BISALLOY STEEL GROUP LTD- VIRUS IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON SECOND HALF RESULT

* BISALLOY STEEL GROUP- WHILE SALES OF ARMOUR GRADE STEELS WERE DOWN IN HY20, STRONG RETURNS ARE PROJECTED OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS