April 24 (Reuters) - Bisalloy Steel Group Ltd:

* BISALLOY STEEL GROUP-REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FY20 OPERATING EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $12.0M-$13.0M

* BISALLOY STEEL GROUP - Q3 FY20 SEEN CONTINUED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN DOMESTIC AUSTRALIAN MARKET

* BISALLOY STEEL GROUP - CORONAVIRUS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON H2 RESULT

* BISALLOY STEEL GROUP - THERE ARE ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF RECOVERY IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: