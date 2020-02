Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ratos AB:

* BISNODE ACQUIRES ASSETS FROM AXON INSIGHT AND STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN SWITZERLAND

* COMBINATION OF BISNODE'S AND AXON INSIGHT'S DATA WILL DELIVER INSIGHTS INTO LEAD-GENERATION PROCESS FOR BANKS AND INSURANCE COMPANIES