March 20 (Reuters) - Bison Finance Group Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$20.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$16.3 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$506.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$414 MILLION

* DUE TO COVID-19, OUR DAILY OPERATION AND BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN HONG KONG AND PRC HAVE BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: