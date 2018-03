March 16 (Reuters) - Bit Evil SA:

* SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O.

* COOPERATION AIMS AT INTEGRATION OF BOTH PARTIES ACTIVITIES AROUND CHOSEN PROJECTS AND EXCHANGE OF KNOW-HOW

* KEY PROJECTS TO BE DEVELOPED AS PART OF COOPERATION BETWEEN PARTIES ARE ERACOIN AND BRAND SABBATH

* CO STARTED TALKS REGARDING THE AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT IN OCT. 2017