BRIEF-Bitauto Announces Qtrly Net Loss Per ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54)

March 15 (Reuters) - Bitauto Holdings Ltd:

* BITAUTO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE RMB 2.69 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 2.43 BILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54)​

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11)​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW CNY 0.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BITAUTO HOLDINGS - CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO GENERATE REVENUE IN RANGE OF RMB1.96 BILLION TO RMB2.01 BILLION IN Q1

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW CNY 2.14 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍EXPECT TO EXPAND MARGINS OVER COMING QUARTERS AS “WE DRIVE COST SAVING SYNERGIES BETWEEN BITAUTO AND YIXIN​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: