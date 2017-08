Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bitauto Holdings Ltd

* Bitauto announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue RMB 2.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.92 billion

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue up 42.3 to 45.6 percent

* Qtrly ‍non-GAAP diluted net income per ads rmb1.60 (us$0.24)​

* Qtrly net loss per ads us$0.35

* Co expects to generate revenue in range of RMB 2.17 billion (US$320.1 million) to RMB 2.22 billion (US$327.5 million) in Q3 2017