April 6 (Reuters) - Bitfarms Ltd:

* BITFARMS - TEMPORARY STEPS TO REDUCE STAFFING IN LINE WITH GOVERNMENT GUIDANCE TO HELP COMBAT SPREAD OF COVID-19

* CO HAS ALSO IMPLEMENTED PERMANENT MEASURES TO REDUCE OVERHEAD COSTS

* EXPECT COST SAVING MEASURES TO REDUCE CO'S MONTHLY GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES BY APPROX 20% TO 25%