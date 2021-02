Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bitfinex:

* BITFINEX AND TETHER REACH SETTLEMENT WITH NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE

* BITFINEX - UNDER THE TERMS OF THE SETTLEMENT WITH NY AG, “WE ADMIT NO WRONGDOING”

* BITFINEX - NO FINDING THAT TETHER EVER ISSUED WITHOUT BACKING OR TO IMPACT CRYPTO PRICES Source text: bit.ly/2NNAv7I