Dec 4 (Reuters) -

* BITFINEX - PLATFORM UNDER HEAVY LOAD; CAUSE IS A DDOS ATTACK

* BITFINEX - “A PERSON OR GROUP IS INTENTIONALLY TRYING TO CAUSE THE PLATFORM TO NOT OPERATE NORMALLY”‍​

* BITFINEX - "LEVEL OF DDOS PROTECTION IS BEING ADJUSTED TO FEND OFF THE ATTACK" Source text : bit.ly/2ATlDgf