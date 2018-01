Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* ‍BITFLYER LAUNCHES IN EUROPE AND BECOMES WORLD‘S FIRST BITCOIN EXCHANGE TO BE REGULATED IN JAPAN, US AND EUROPE​

* ‍BITFLYER - CO‘S INITIAL PRODUCT OFFERING IS THE BTC/EUR PAIR​

* BITFLYER - ‍PLANS TO ADD SUPPORT FOR OTHER VIRTUAL CURRENCIES SUCH AS LITECOIN, ETHEREUM, ETHEREUM CLASSIC AND BITCOIN CASH LATER IN YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: