BRIEF-Bittium Corporation lowers FY 2017 financial guidance

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BITTIUM OYJ:

* BITTIUM CORPORATION LOWERS ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR 2017

* ‍REASON FOR THIS IS DELAY IN FIRST PHASE OF PRODUCT DELIVERIES FOR MEXICAN MEXSAT SATELLITE PHONE SYSTEM​

* ‍EXPECTS THAT NET SALES IN 2017 WILL BE LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 64.2 MILLION, IN 2016).​

* 2017 ‍OPERATING RESULT IS EXPECTED TO BE CLEARLY NEGATIVE (EUR 2.5 MILLION, IN 2016).​

* PREVIOUSLY ‍EXPECTED THAT NET SALES IN 2017 WILL BE AT SAME LEVEL AS IN PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)