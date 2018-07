July 12 (Reuters) - BITTIUM OYJ:

* BITTIUM EXPANDS ITS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY OFFERING TO SWITZERLAND BY INVESTING IN A SWISS REMOTE DIAGNOSTICS SERVICE COMPANY

* PURCHASE ORDER DOES NOT CHANGE BITTIUM’S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR 2018,

* BITTIUM’S HOLDING OF EVISMO IS 17.4 PERCENT

* SUBJECT TO CERTAIN COMMERCIAL TERMS BY MARCH 31, 2019, BITTIUM'S HOLDING WOULD BE 25 PERCENT.