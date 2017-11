Nov 7 (Reuters) - BITTIUM OYJ:

* ‍OPERATIONAL CAPABILITIES OF ESSOR HIGH DATA RATE WAVEFORM WILL BE ENHANCED​

* ‍DURATION OF ESSOR OC1 PHASE IS 45 MONTHS AND VALUE OF CONTRACT IS AROUND EUR 50 MILLION​

* ‍CONTRACT HAS NO EFFECT ON BITTIUM'S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR 2017​ Source text: bit.ly/2yaEyOJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)