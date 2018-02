Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bittium Oyj:

* H2 EBITDA LOSS EUR ‍1.4​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H2 NET SALES EUR 24.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSES TO PAY EUR 0.30 PER SHARE AS ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND​

* EXPECTS THAT THE NET SALES IN 2018 WILL GROW FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 51.6 MILLION, IN 2017)

* EXPECTS 2018 OPERATING RESULT TO BE BETTER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR -6.2 MILLION, IN 2017)