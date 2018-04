April 13 (Reuters) - Bittium Oyj:

* BITTIUM WIRELESS LTD, A SUBSIDIARY OF BITTIUM CORPORATION HAS RECEIVED A PURCHASE ORDER FROM THE FINNISH DEFENCE FORCES FOR BITTIUM TAC WIN PRODUCTS

* VALUE OF PURCHASE ORDER IS EUR 14.3 MILLION (EXCLUDING. VAT)

* PURCHASE ORDER DOES NOT CHANGE BITTIUM'S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR 2018