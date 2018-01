Jan 26 (Reuters) - BizLink Holding Inc

* Says it will issue second series overseas unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth $100 million

* Par value and issue price of $250,000 for the bonds

* Maturity date on Feb. 1, 2023 and issue date on Feb. 1, 2018

* Yuanta Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited will act as the main underwriter

* The bonds will be used for loan repayment and overseas materials purchase

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CVQiU4

