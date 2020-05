May 14 (Reuters) - Biztech Konsulting SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 73,997 ZLOTYS VERSUS 57,534 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES SLIGHT DROP IN REVENUE IN 2020 AND SLIGHT DROP IN PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)