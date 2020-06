BRIEF-Bjorn Borg To Cut Jobs

June 24 (Reuters) - Bjorn Borg AB:

* FURTHER UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE CORONA VIRUS ON THE BJÖRN BORG GROUP

* PLANS TO REDUCE NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES WITH APPROXIMATELY 19. PERSONS AT HEADQUARTERS IN STOCKHOLM DURING 2020

* ESTIMATED ANNUAL SAVINGS FROM PLANNED STAFF REDUCTION IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 20 MILLION

* DESPITE STRAINED SITUATION, BJÖRN BORG’S LIQUIDITY REMAINS SATISFACTORY

* COMPANY HOWEVER ESTIMATES THAT LIQUIDITY WILL REMAIN SATISFACTORY DURING REST OF 2020 AS A RESULT OF MEASURES COMPANY HAS TAKEN AND WILL TAKE