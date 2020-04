BRIEF-Björn Borg Provides Update On Impact Of Coronavirus

April 22 (Reuters) - Bjorn Borg AB:

* UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS ON THE BJÖRN BORG GROUP

* ESTIMATES THAT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE SUBSTANTIAL NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON BJÖRN BORG GROUP’S BUSINESS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CONTINUES TO SEE NEGATIVE FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF OUTBREAK

* BJÖRN BORG MAINTAIN LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED, BUT ASSESS THAT THEY WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO MEET FOR 2020

* ESTIMATES THAT BOTH TURNOVER AND OPERATING PROFIT, PARTLY DURING Q1, BUT MAINLY DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS IN 2020, WILL BE LESS THAN CORRESPONDING PERIODS DURING 2019

* FURTHER CONTINUES TO TAKE MEASURES, IN ALL MARKETS, TO REDUCE OPERATIONAL COSTS

* DESPITE STRAINED SITUATION, HAS A GOOD FINANCIAL POSITION WITH SATISFACTORY LIQUIDITY