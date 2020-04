BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants Continues To Operate All 209 Of Its Restaurants In A Take-Out And Delivery Only Capacity

April 6 (Reuters) - BJ’s Restaurants Inc:

* BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC - CONTINUES TO OPERATE ALL 209 OF ITS RESTAURANTS IN A TAKE-OUT AND DELIVERY ONLY CAPACITY

* BJ’S RESTAURANTS - CONTINUES TO EXPERIENCE A MATERIAL DECREASE IN TOTAL SALES AND HAS TEMPORARILY LAID OFF ABOUT 16,000 HOURLY RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES

* BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC - SUSPENDED PAYMENT OF RENT ON LEASES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2020

* BJ’S RESTAURANTS INC - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LANDLORDS REGARDING ADDITIONAL SUSPENSIONS AND/OR RESTRUCTURING OF RENT DURING COVID-19 CRISIS

* BJ’S RESTAURANTS-PROVIDED SHORT-TERM EMERGENCY PAID TIME OFF TO EMPLOYEES WHO WERE NOT OTHERWISE ELIGIBLE FOR SICK PAY BENEFITS UNDER STATE/LOCAL LAWS

* BJ'S RESTAURANTS INC - PAID ALL HOURLY RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES THEIR ACCRUED, UNUSED VACATION AND SICK TIME