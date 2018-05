May 17 (Reuters) - BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc:

* BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB NAMES CHRISTOPHER J. BALDWIN CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB - COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT NISHAD CHANDE HAS JOINED BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB - LAURA SEN HAS ANNOUNCED HER RETIREMENT FROM BOARD