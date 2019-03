March 19 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* FY REVENUE ROSE BY 7% TO CHF 2,675 MILLION

* AT CHF 417 MILLION, FY REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) WAS 10% HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR’S

* FY COMPARABLE NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 11% TO CHF 239 MILLION

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.80 PER SHARE TO GENERAL MEETING

* OUTLOOK 2019: EXPECTS A COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IN RANGE OF CHF 320-340 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)