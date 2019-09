Sept 3 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* H1 INCREASED REVENUE BY 7% OVER PREVIOUS YEAR’S PERIOD TO REACH CHF 1,370 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING CASH FLOW GREW BY 27% TO CHF 132 BILLION.

* (EBIT) FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 WAS CHF 207 MILLION, 21% HIGHER THAN CORRESPONDING FIGURE LAST YEAR

* NOW EXPECTS FY OPERATING RESULT IN CHF 350 TO 370 MILLION RANGE (PREVIOUSLY: CHF 320 TO 340 MILLION)