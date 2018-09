Sept 11 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* ISSUES A CHF 200 MILLION BOND

* BOND, WITH A COUPON OF 0.75% PER ANNUM, HAS A MATURITY OF SEVEN YEARS

* NET REVENUE OF TRANSACTION SERVES TO ENABLE REPAYMENT OF 1.875% BOND WORTH CHF 150 MILLION THAT WILL EXPIRE ON SAME DAY

* NET REVENUE OF TRANSACTION ALSO SERVES GENERAL CO OBJECTIVES