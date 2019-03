March 14 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* CONSORTIUM HONDRICH, IN WHICH BKW HOLDS 51 PERCENT AND ENERGIE THUN 49 PERCENT, WAS GRANTED CONCESSION APPROVAL FOR HONDRICH HYDROPOWER PLANT NEAR SPIEZ

* CONSTRUCTION IS SCHEDULED TO LAST FROM SPRING 2020 TO SUMMER 2023

* OVERALL, THE CONSORTIUM IS INVESTING AROUND CHF 52 MILLION IN THE NEW POWER PLANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)