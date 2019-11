Nov 6 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* IS CONSIDERING JUDICIAL RESPONSE TO AMENDMENT OF THE ORDINANCE ON THE DECOMMISSIONING AND WASTE DISPOSAL FUNDS FOR NUCLEAR FACILITIES

* CONFIRMS SEPTEMBER’S INCREASED FORECAST FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR’S OPERATING RESULTS

* WITH THE AMENDMENT, THE FEDERAL COUNCIL IS IMPOSING RESERVE PAYMENTS ON BKW OF ABOUT CHF 100 MILLION FOR THE MÜHLEBERG NUCLEAR POWER PLANT ALONE