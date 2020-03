March 18 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* FY RESULTS AT CHF 433 MILLION

* FY EBIT WAS 19 PERCENT ABOVE ADJUSTED FIGURE FOR PREVIOUS YEAR

* INCREASED FY REVENUE, THIS TIME BY 7 PERCENT TO CHF 2,867 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT WAS UP 149 PERCENT TO CHF 404 MILLION

* DIVIDEND SHOULD BE INCREASED FROM CHF 1.80 TO CHF 2.20 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS A LOWER YEAR-ON-YEAR OPERATING PROFIT IN RANGE OF CHF 380 MILLION TO CHF 400 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: DIFFICULT TO GAUGE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS AT PRESENT