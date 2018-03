March 20 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 15.9 PERCENT TO 271 MILLION CHF

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.80 CHF PER SHARE‍​

* FY SALES INCREASED TO CHF 2,577 MILLION (+5.1 PERCENT) COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FOR 2018, BKW AGAIN EXPECTS A GOOD OPERATING RESULT IN THE RANGE OF CHF 340-360 MILLION