Sept 4 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* H1 COMPARED TO H1 2017, REPORTED OPERATING RESULT INCREASED BY 23 PERCENT TO CHF 224 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT AMOUNTS TO CHF 126 MILLION VERSUS CHF 116 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2018 CONFIRMED