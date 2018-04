April 26 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* BKW PENSION FUND CHANGES BENEFIT PLAN

* TO TRANSITION FROM CURRENT SWISS BENEFIT PLAN TO A SWISS CONTRIBUTION PLAN AS OF 1 JANUARY 2019

* TRANSITION WILL HAVE A ONE-OFF ACCOUNTING EFFECT ON BKW’S ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* ONE-OFF POSITIVE ACCOUNTING EFFECT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON OPERATING PROFIT IN DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLIONS