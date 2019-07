July 11 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* EXPANDS BUILDING SOLUTIONS COMPETENCE AREA, ASAG AIRSYSTEM, HENSEL AND B + S ELEKTRO TELEMATIKAG TO JOIN SERVICE GROUP

* A TOTAL OF 140 NEW EMPLOYEES JOIN ASK AIR SYSTEM AG, HENSEL AG AND B + S ELEKTRO AG IN BKW BUILDING SOLUTIONS

* B + SELECTRO TO MERGE WITH ELEKTRONAEGELIN GROUP, PART OF BKWBUILDING SOLUTIONS SINCE MID-2018