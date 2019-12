Dec 10 (Reuters) - BKW AG:

* WINS LARGE ORDER IN GERMANY

* CAN BUILD TWO LOTS OF THE NEW 380 KV LINE BETWEEN WAHLE AND MECKLAR

* CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 AND SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021 Source text: bit.ly/2RDRdWU Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)