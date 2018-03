BRIEF-Black Box To Work On Engineering Program For U.S. Army Southwest Asia Outside Plant (SWA-OSP)

March 20 (Reuters) - Black Box Corp:

* US ARMY PEO EIS SELECTS BLACK BOX FOR US ARMY SOUTHWEST ASIA OUTSIDE PLANT (SWA-OSP) ENGINEERING AND MODERNIZATION PROGRAM

* BLACK BOX - ‍TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OVER 5-YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE IS $166.1 MILLION

* BLACK BOX CORP - UNDER 5-YEAR CONTRACT, CO WILL PERFORM UPGRADES OF OSP, ISP, AND DATA CENTER INFRASTRUCTURE

* BLACK BOX - ‍ FIVE-YEAR TASK ORDER CONTRACT FOR DEVELOPMENT, IMPLEMENTATION OF U.S. ARMY'S REQUIREMENTS FOR UNIFIED CAPABILITY SETS