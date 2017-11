Nov 8 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Group Ltd -

* BLACK DIAMOND REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND EXTENSION OF ITS COMMITTED EXTENDIBLE REVOLVING OPERATING FACILITY

* Q3 REVENUE C$36.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$38.2 MILLION

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.06

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.08 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD SAYS ‍REDUCED UPPER END OF RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2017 TO $30.0 MILLION FROM $35.0 MILLION​