BRIEF-Black Diamond Therapeutics Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.51

May 12 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc:

* BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.51

* BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $357.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, BELIEVED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

* BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS - WELL POSITIONED TO EXECUTE ON CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF BDTX-189 AS PLANNED

* BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS - CONTINUED TO ENROLL, DOSE PATIENTS IN PHASE 1 PORTION OF PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BTDX-189

* BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE PHASE 1 PORTION OF PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BTDX-189 BY H1 2021