BRIEF-Black Hills Corp Sends Letter Responding To San Isabel Electric Association And Southeast Colorado Power Association

March 14 (Reuters) - Black Hills Corp:

* BLACK HILLS CORP SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION

* BLACK HILLS CORP - ACKNOWLEDGE RECEIPT OF LETTER EXPRESSING INTEREST IN ACQUIRING BLACK HILLS ENERGY’S COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY

* BLACK HILLS CORP - CONCERNED WITH LETTER OF INTEREST RELATED TO RELATIVELY LOW VALUATION ASSIGNED TO CO’S ASSETS

* BLACK HILLS CORP - CONCUR WITH NEGATIVE SENTIMENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL FOR MUNICIPALIZATION OF PUEBLO UTILITY ASSETS

* BLACK HILLS - IN RESPONSE TO INTEREST TO ACQUIRE COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY​, ‍DIVESTITURE OF UTILITY ASSETS IS “INCONSISTENT” WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY

* BLACK HILLS CORP - ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT GETTING APPROVAL OF COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR PROPOSED DEAL

* BLACK HILLS CORP - COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LIKELY TO REACT NEGATIVELY TO DEAL INVOLVING SALE TO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

* BLACK HILLS CORP - CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY