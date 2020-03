BRIEF-Black Hills - Not Expecting Significant Impacts To Q1 Utility Sales Volumes Due To COVID-19

March 30 (Reuters) - Black Hills Corp:

* BLACK HILLS CORP - FOR Q1, NOT EXPECTING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO UTILITY SALES VOLUMES DUE TO COVID-19

* BLACK HILLS CORP - TO DATE, SUPPLY CHAINS ARE OPERATING WITH LIMITED IMPACT TO AVAILABILITY OF SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS

* BLACK HILLS CORP - HAS SHIFTED SHORT-TERM FUNDING FROM ITS COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO ITS $750 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* BLACK HILLS CORP - NO MATERIAL UPCOMING DEBT MATURITIES UNTIL LATE 2023

* BLACK HILLS CORP - AS OF MARCH 27 HAS $455 MILLION OF LIQUIDITY WHICH INCLUDES CASH AND AVAILABLE CAPACITY ON ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* BLACK HILLS - INTENDS TO ISSUE AT LEAST $300 MILLION OF LONG-TERM DEBT THIS YEAR TO HELP FUND CO'S CURRENTLY DISCLOSED CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM