Feb 26 (Reuters) - Black Hills Corp:

* BLACK HILLS CORP SAYS CO RECORDED AN ADDITIONAL ADJUSTMENT TO REVALUE DEFERRED TAXES ASSOCIATED WITH ITEMS IN AOCI - SEC FILING

* BLACK HILLS SAYS ADJUSTMENT IS SUBSEQUENT TO CO‘S FEB 1 PRESS RELEASE ANNOUNCING 2017 Q4 AND FY RESULTS

* BLACK HILLS - ADJUSTMENT DECREASED GAAP INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BY $0.13 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR BOTH 3 AND 12 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017