BRIEF-Black Knight Announces Amended And Restated Credit Facilities

Black Knight Inc:

* BLACK KNIGHT ANNOUNCES AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITIES

* BLACK KNIGHT INC - UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY, COMPRISED OF $1.25 BILLION 5-YEAR SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN A FACILITY

* BLACK KNIGHT INC - AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY ALSO COMPRISES OF A $750 MILLION 5-YEAR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* BLACK KNIGHT INC - FACILITIES WILL REDUCE BORROWING COSTS AND ENHANCE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY AND LIQUIDITY