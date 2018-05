May 9 (Reuters) - Black Knight Inc:

* BLACK KNIGHT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* BLACK KNIGHT - PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS OF 13.6 MILLION SHARES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $680 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)