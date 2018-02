Feb 13 (Reuters) - Black Knight Inc:

* BLACK KNIGHT ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND REPURCHASE OF COMMON STOCK

* BLACK KNIGHT SAYS INTEND TO OFFER FOR SALE 5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* BLACK KNIGHT INC - ‍INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* BLACK KNIGHT INC - ‍SELLING SHAREHOLDER WILL RECEIVE ALL OF NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING​