BRIEF-Black Knight Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Black Knight Inc:

* Black Knight reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue $263.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $276.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.36 to $1.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black Knight Inc - for fy​ ‍revenues and adjusted revenues growth are expected to be approximately 2.5%

* Black Knight Inc - ‍for fy adjusted ebitda growth is expected to be approximately 10%​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: