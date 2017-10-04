FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Black Ridge Acquisition announces pricing of initial public offering
October 4, 2017 / 11:18 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Black Ridge Acquisition announces pricing of initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Black Ridge Acquisition Corp

* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp announces pricing of initial public offering

* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp - ‍closing of company’s initial public offering of 12 million units is expected to occur on or about October 10​

* Black Ridge Acquisition - common stock, warrants, rights are expected to be traded on nasdaq under symbols “BRAC,” “BRACW” and “BRACR,” respectively

* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp - ‍each unit will be sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

