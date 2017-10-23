BRIEF-Black Ridge Acquisition Corp to start separate trading

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Black Ridge Acquisition Corp
* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. Securities to commence separate trading
* Black Ridge Acquisition - separate trading of stock, rights and warrants underlying company’s units would commence on or about October 25, 2017
* Black Ridge Acquisition - common stock, rights and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq Capital Market under symbols BRAC, BRACR and BRACW, respectively
* Black Ridge Acquisition Corp - units not separated will continue to be listed on Nasdaq Capital Market under symbol ‘BRACU’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: