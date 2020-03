March 27 (Reuters) - Black Rock Mining Ltd:

* TO PRESERVE EXISTING CASH, APPROVED FURTHER SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN CASH REMUNERATION FOR ALL DIRECTORS, STAFF, FTE CONTRACTORS

* EFFECTIVE 1ST APRIL 2020, CASH REMUNERATION LEVELS WILL BE FURTHER REDUCED TO 25%, DOWN FROM 50% OF AGREED PACKAGES ADOPTED IN NOV

* UPDATE iN VIEW OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND TURBULENT FINANCIAL MARKETS